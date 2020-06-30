938 Serenade Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

3/2/2 Home for Rent, Centrally located San Antonio - Property Id: 89504



Nice home in established and centrally located Oak Glen Park neighborhood in San Antonio. 1800 SF, 3Bdrm/2Bath/2 Car Garage, Living area with large rock fireplace, additional open living/formal dining area, good size laundry room with large pantry. Large fenced backyard. Refrigerator, oven/stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, etc. 10 minutes from airport.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89504

Property Id 89504



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4556648)