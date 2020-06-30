All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

938 Serenade Dr.

938 Serenade · No Longer Available
Location

938 Serenade, San Antonio, TX 78213
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3/2/2 Home for Rent, Centrally located San Antonio - Property Id: 89504

Nice home in established and centrally located Oak Glen Park neighborhood in San Antonio. 1800 SF, 3Bdrm/2Bath/2 Car Garage, Living area with large rock fireplace, additional open living/formal dining area, good size laundry room with large pantry. Large fenced backyard. Refrigerator, oven/stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, etc. 10 minutes from airport.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89504
Property Id 89504

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4556648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Serenade Dr. have any available units?
938 Serenade Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 Serenade Dr. have?
Some of 938 Serenade Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 Serenade Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
938 Serenade Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Serenade Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 938 Serenade Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 938 Serenade Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 938 Serenade Dr. offers parking.
Does 938 Serenade Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 Serenade Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Serenade Dr. have a pool?
No, 938 Serenade Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 938 Serenade Dr. have accessible units?
No, 938 Serenade Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Serenade Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 Serenade Dr. has units with dishwashers.
