Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9370 VALLEY HEDGE
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

9370 VALLEY HEDGE

9370 Valley Hedge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9370 Valley Hedge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath one story home in sought after neighborhood. New tile flooring, roof and double pane windows in 2017. Big back yard with storage shed on slab foundation. Close to shopping, entertainment, Lackland AFB, Sea World etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9370 VALLEY HEDGE have any available units?
9370 VALLEY HEDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9370 VALLEY HEDGE currently offering any rent specials?
9370 VALLEY HEDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9370 VALLEY HEDGE pet-friendly?
No, 9370 VALLEY HEDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9370 VALLEY HEDGE offer parking?
Yes, 9370 VALLEY HEDGE offers parking.
Does 9370 VALLEY HEDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9370 VALLEY HEDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9370 VALLEY HEDGE have a pool?
No, 9370 VALLEY HEDGE does not have a pool.
Does 9370 VALLEY HEDGE have accessible units?
No, 9370 VALLEY HEDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 9370 VALLEY HEDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9370 VALLEY HEDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9370 VALLEY HEDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9370 VALLEY HEDGE does not have units with air conditioning.

