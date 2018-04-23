All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9343 Dover Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9343 Dover Ridge
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

9343 Dover Ridge

9343 Dover Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9343 Dover Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- ONE STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CONVENIENT NW CROSSING***FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS***MAINTENANCE FREE SALTILLO IN COMMON AREA GIVES OFF A RUSTIC FEEL***JACK AND JILL BATHROOM***BACK PORCH HAS A SMALL ENTERTAINMENT AREA***REAR PARKING

(RLNE4944524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9343 Dover Ridge have any available units?
9343 Dover Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9343 Dover Ridge have?
Some of 9343 Dover Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9343 Dover Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
9343 Dover Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9343 Dover Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 9343 Dover Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 9343 Dover Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 9343 Dover Ridge offers parking.
Does 9343 Dover Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9343 Dover Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9343 Dover Ridge have a pool?
No, 9343 Dover Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 9343 Dover Ridge have accessible units?
No, 9343 Dover Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 9343 Dover Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 9343 Dover Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio