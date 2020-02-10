All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

9318 CENTROVISTA DR

9318 Centrovista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9318 Centrovista Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to Military bases, Northwest Vista, Seaworld, 1604/151/410, schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9318 CENTROVISTA DR have any available units?
9318 CENTROVISTA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9318 CENTROVISTA DR currently offering any rent specials?
9318 CENTROVISTA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9318 CENTROVISTA DR pet-friendly?
No, 9318 CENTROVISTA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9318 CENTROVISTA DR offer parking?
Yes, 9318 CENTROVISTA DR does offer parking.
Does 9318 CENTROVISTA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9318 CENTROVISTA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9318 CENTROVISTA DR have a pool?
No, 9318 CENTROVISTA DR does not have a pool.
Does 9318 CENTROVISTA DR have accessible units?
No, 9318 CENTROVISTA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9318 CENTROVISTA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9318 CENTROVISTA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9318 CENTROVISTA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9318 CENTROVISTA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
