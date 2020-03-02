All apartments in San Antonio
931 Poinsettia Street

Location

931 Poinsettia, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
This one bedroom one bath unit has been recently updated to include stainless appliances, stackable washer and dryer, wood plank tile, new tub and vanity, ceiling fans,fixtures and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Poinsettia Street have any available units?
931 Poinsettia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Poinsettia Street have?
Some of 931 Poinsettia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Poinsettia Street currently offering any rent specials?
931 Poinsettia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Poinsettia Street pet-friendly?
No, 931 Poinsettia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 931 Poinsettia Street offer parking?
No, 931 Poinsettia Street does not offer parking.
Does 931 Poinsettia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 Poinsettia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Poinsettia Street have a pool?
No, 931 Poinsettia Street does not have a pool.
Does 931 Poinsettia Street have accessible units?
No, 931 Poinsettia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Poinsettia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 Poinsettia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
