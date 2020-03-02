Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 931 Poinsettia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
931 Poinsettia Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:26 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
931 Poinsettia Street
931 Poinsettia
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
931 Poinsettia, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This one bedroom one bath unit has been recently updated to include stainless appliances, stackable washer and dryer, wood plank tile, new tub and vanity, ceiling fans,fixtures and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 931 Poinsettia Street have any available units?
931 Poinsettia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 931 Poinsettia Street have?
Some of 931 Poinsettia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 931 Poinsettia Street currently offering any rent specials?
931 Poinsettia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Poinsettia Street pet-friendly?
No, 931 Poinsettia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 931 Poinsettia Street offer parking?
No, 931 Poinsettia Street does not offer parking.
Does 931 Poinsettia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 Poinsettia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Poinsettia Street have a pool?
No, 931 Poinsettia Street does not have a pool.
Does 931 Poinsettia Street have accessible units?
No, 931 Poinsettia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Poinsettia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 Poinsettia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio