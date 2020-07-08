Rent Calculator
9306 Kenton Hill
9306 Kenton Hill
·
No Longer Available
Location
9306 Kenton Hill, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental home with washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9306 Kenton Hill have any available units?
9306 Kenton Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9306 Kenton Hill currently offering any rent specials?
9306 Kenton Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 Kenton Hill pet-friendly?
No, 9306 Kenton Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9306 Kenton Hill offer parking?
Yes, 9306 Kenton Hill offers parking.
Does 9306 Kenton Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9306 Kenton Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 Kenton Hill have a pool?
No, 9306 Kenton Hill does not have a pool.
Does 9306 Kenton Hill have accessible units?
No, 9306 Kenton Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 Kenton Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 9306 Kenton Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9306 Kenton Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 9306 Kenton Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
