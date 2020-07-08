All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9306 Kenton Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9306 Kenton Hill
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

9306 Kenton Hill

9306 Kenton Hill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9306 Kenton Hill, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental home with washer, dryer and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9306 Kenton Hill have any available units?
9306 Kenton Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9306 Kenton Hill currently offering any rent specials?
9306 Kenton Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 Kenton Hill pet-friendly?
No, 9306 Kenton Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9306 Kenton Hill offer parking?
Yes, 9306 Kenton Hill offers parking.
Does 9306 Kenton Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9306 Kenton Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 Kenton Hill have a pool?
No, 9306 Kenton Hill does not have a pool.
Does 9306 Kenton Hill have accessible units?
No, 9306 Kenton Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 Kenton Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 9306 Kenton Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9306 Kenton Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 9306 Kenton Hill does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio