This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, Features open floor plan, central air/heat, stove, fridge, washer and dryer connections. 2 designated parking spaces. NO carpet. Very well maintained. FIRST FLOOR
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 DRURY LN have any available units?
930 DRURY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.