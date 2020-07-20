All apartments in San Antonio
930 DRURY LN
Last updated February 16 2020 at 3:57 AM

930 DRURY LN

930 Drury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

930 Drury Lane, San Antonio, TX 78221
San Jose

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, Features open floor plan, central air/heat, stove, fridge, washer and dryer connections. 2 designated parking spaces. NO carpet. Very well maintained. FIRST FLOOR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 DRURY LN have any available units?
930 DRURY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 DRURY LN have?
Some of 930 DRURY LN's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 DRURY LN currently offering any rent specials?
930 DRURY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 DRURY LN pet-friendly?
No, 930 DRURY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 930 DRURY LN offer parking?
Yes, 930 DRURY LN offers parking.
Does 930 DRURY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 DRURY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 DRURY LN have a pool?
No, 930 DRURY LN does not have a pool.
Does 930 DRURY LN have accessible units?
No, 930 DRURY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 930 DRURY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 DRURY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
