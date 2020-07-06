All apartments in San Antonio
9235 Points Edge

9235 Points Edge · No Longer Available
Location

9235 Points Edge, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
9235 Points Edge, San Antonio TX 78250

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Garage

$1200 Monthly Rent
$1200 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
Pets allowed with Pet Fee

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3700 or more
Must verify good rental history

No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers

**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.

Please call or text 210.274.5870

(RLNE5702510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9235 Points Edge have any available units?
9235 Points Edge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9235 Points Edge have?
Some of 9235 Points Edge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9235 Points Edge currently offering any rent specials?
9235 Points Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9235 Points Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, 9235 Points Edge is pet friendly.
Does 9235 Points Edge offer parking?
Yes, 9235 Points Edge offers parking.
Does 9235 Points Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9235 Points Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9235 Points Edge have a pool?
No, 9235 Points Edge does not have a pool.
Does 9235 Points Edge have accessible units?
No, 9235 Points Edge does not have accessible units.
Does 9235 Points Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9235 Points Edge has units with dishwashers.

