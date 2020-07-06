Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

9235 Points Edge, San Antonio TX 78250



2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Garage



$1200 Monthly Rent

$1200 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18

Pets allowed with Pet Fee



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $3700 or more

Must verify good rental history



No felons or sex offenders

No evictions

No smokers



**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Rent plus Deposit to move-in.

One year Lease with option to renew each year after.



Please call or text 210.274.5870



(RLNE5702510)