Amenities
9235 Points Edge, San Antonio TX 78250
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Garage
$1200 Monthly Rent
$1200 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
Pets allowed with Pet Fee
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3700 or more
Must verify good rental history
No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers
**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.
Please call or text 210.274.5870
(RLNE5702510)