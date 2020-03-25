9220 JORWOODS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub sauna

Must see to appreciate all that it has to offer. Wonderful 4 bed/2.5 bath home in sought after neighborhd, great for entertaining inside and out. Cooks dream w/ grnite, beautiful cbnets & smooth cktop. 2 living & eating area, enjoy fplace. Lg mstr w/ awesome shwr, separate vanities and closets. All bedrms lg with lg closets. Bring the gathering out on the huge deck, enjoy the hot tub, play catch in lg yard, mature trees for shade. A quick walk to the elem, short drive to Lackland, Sea World, Fiesta Texas.