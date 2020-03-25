All apartments in San Antonio
9220 JORWOODS DR

9220 Jorwoods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9220 Jorwoods Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
Must see to appreciate all that it has to offer. Wonderful 4 bed/2.5 bath home in sought after neighborhd, great for entertaining inside and out. Cooks dream w/ grnite, beautiful cbnets & smooth cktop. 2 living & eating area, enjoy fplace. Lg mstr w/ awesome shwr, separate vanities and closets. All bedrms lg with lg closets. Bring the gathering out on the huge deck, enjoy the hot tub, play catch in lg yard, mature trees for shade. A quick walk to the elem, short drive to Lackland, Sea World, Fiesta Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9220 JORWOODS DR have any available units?
9220 JORWOODS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9220 JORWOODS DR have?
Some of 9220 JORWOODS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9220 JORWOODS DR currently offering any rent specials?
9220 JORWOODS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9220 JORWOODS DR pet-friendly?
No, 9220 JORWOODS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9220 JORWOODS DR offer parking?
Yes, 9220 JORWOODS DR offers parking.
Does 9220 JORWOODS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9220 JORWOODS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9220 JORWOODS DR have a pool?
No, 9220 JORWOODS DR does not have a pool.
Does 9220 JORWOODS DR have accessible units?
No, 9220 JORWOODS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9220 JORWOODS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9220 JORWOODS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
