Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

922 FAIR AVE

922 Fair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

922 Fair Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Clean house move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 FAIR AVE have any available units?
922 FAIR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 922 FAIR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
922 FAIR AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 FAIR AVE pet-friendly?
No, 922 FAIR AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 922 FAIR AVE offer parking?
No, 922 FAIR AVE does not offer parking.
Does 922 FAIR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 FAIR AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 FAIR AVE have a pool?
No, 922 FAIR AVE does not have a pool.
Does 922 FAIR AVE have accessible units?
No, 922 FAIR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 922 FAIR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 FAIR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 FAIR AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 FAIR AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
