Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 922 FAIR AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
922 FAIR AVE
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
922 FAIR AVE
922 Fair Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
922 Fair Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Clean house move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 922 FAIR AVE have any available units?
922 FAIR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 922 FAIR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
922 FAIR AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 FAIR AVE pet-friendly?
No, 922 FAIR AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 922 FAIR AVE offer parking?
No, 922 FAIR AVE does not offer parking.
Does 922 FAIR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 FAIR AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 FAIR AVE have a pool?
No, 922 FAIR AVE does not have a pool.
Does 922 FAIR AVE have accessible units?
No, 922 FAIR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 922 FAIR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 FAIR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 FAIR AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 FAIR AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Birdsong at Alamo Ranch
12130 Alamo Ranch Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78253
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio