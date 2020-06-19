All apartments in San Antonio
922 Ember Wood Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

922 Ember Wood Court

922 East Amber Street · No Longer Available
Location

922 East Amber Street, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Ember Wood Court have any available units?
922 Ember Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 Ember Wood Court have?
Some of 922 Ember Wood Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Ember Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
922 Ember Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Ember Wood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 Ember Wood Court is pet friendly.
Does 922 Ember Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 922 Ember Wood Court offers parking.
Does 922 Ember Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Ember Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Ember Wood Court have a pool?
No, 922 Ember Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 922 Ember Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 922 Ember Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Ember Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 Ember Wood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
