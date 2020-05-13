All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

922 E Sonterra Blvd

922 East Sonterra Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

922 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
This vibrant property is ideally located in the heart of Stone Oak and Sonterra&rsquo;s medical and business district and only minutes from Highways 281 and 1604. Indulge in a first-class lifestyle with fine amenities including an elegant clubhouse, 24-hour fully-equipped fitness center, sparkling pool, elevator access, picnic/grilling area and a nice business center.

Interiors include open-concept floor plans, oversized closets, pendant lighting, elevated ceilings, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, granite counters, garden bathtubs and contemporary fixtures.

You simply must see this community with your own eyes!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 E Sonterra Blvd have any available units?
922 E Sonterra Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 E Sonterra Blvd have?
Some of 922 E Sonterra Blvd's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 E Sonterra Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
922 E Sonterra Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 E Sonterra Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 922 E Sonterra Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 922 E Sonterra Blvd offer parking?
No, 922 E Sonterra Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 922 E Sonterra Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 E Sonterra Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 E Sonterra Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 922 E Sonterra Blvd has a pool.
Does 922 E Sonterra Blvd have accessible units?
No, 922 E Sonterra Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 922 E Sonterra Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 E Sonterra Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

