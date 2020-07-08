Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
922 CANADIAN GOOSE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:55 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
922 CANADIAN GOOSE
922 Canadian Goose
·
No Longer Available
Location
922 Canadian Goose, San Antonio, TX 78245
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 922 CANADIAN GOOSE have any available units?
922 CANADIAN GOOSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 922 CANADIAN GOOSE currently offering any rent specials?
922 CANADIAN GOOSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 CANADIAN GOOSE pet-friendly?
No, 922 CANADIAN GOOSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 922 CANADIAN GOOSE offer parking?
Yes, 922 CANADIAN GOOSE offers parking.
Does 922 CANADIAN GOOSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 CANADIAN GOOSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 CANADIAN GOOSE have a pool?
No, 922 CANADIAN GOOSE does not have a pool.
Does 922 CANADIAN GOOSE have accessible units?
No, 922 CANADIAN GOOSE does not have accessible units.
Does 922 CANADIAN GOOSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 CANADIAN GOOSE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 CANADIAN GOOSE have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 CANADIAN GOOSE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
