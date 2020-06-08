9210 Gillcross Way

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f689cf50da ---- Awesome 2 story home right off New Guilbeau Rd. High ceilings, open floor plan, granite countertops and much more. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



1 Years Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Fence Walk In Closet(S) Window Coverings