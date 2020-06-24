All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9206 Ridge Bay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9206 Ridge Bay Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

9206 Ridge Bay Street

9206 Ridge Bay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9206 Ridge Bay Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,654 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4677481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9206 Ridge Bay Street have any available units?
9206 Ridge Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9206 Ridge Bay Street have?
Some of 9206 Ridge Bay Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9206 Ridge Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
9206 Ridge Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9206 Ridge Bay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9206 Ridge Bay Street is pet friendly.
Does 9206 Ridge Bay Street offer parking?
Yes, 9206 Ridge Bay Street offers parking.
Does 9206 Ridge Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9206 Ridge Bay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9206 Ridge Bay Street have a pool?
Yes, 9206 Ridge Bay Street has a pool.
Does 9206 Ridge Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 9206 Ridge Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9206 Ridge Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9206 Ridge Bay Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio