Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

915 Fillmore Dr

915 Fillmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

915 Fillmore Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5024129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Fillmore Dr have any available units?
915 Fillmore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 915 Fillmore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
915 Fillmore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Fillmore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Fillmore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 915 Fillmore Dr offer parking?
No, 915 Fillmore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 915 Fillmore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Fillmore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Fillmore Dr have a pool?
No, 915 Fillmore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 915 Fillmore Dr have accessible units?
No, 915 Fillmore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Fillmore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Fillmore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Fillmore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Fillmore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
