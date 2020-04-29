Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9142 RIDGE PATH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9142 RIDGE PATH
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9142 RIDGE PATH
9142 Ridge Path
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9142 Ridge Path, San Antonio, TX 78250
Amenities
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 bath with detached 2 car garage Freshly painted interior, faux blinds throughout, wood and ceramic tile downstairs, granite counter, available now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9142 RIDGE PATH have any available units?
9142 RIDGE PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9142 RIDGE PATH currently offering any rent specials?
9142 RIDGE PATH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9142 RIDGE PATH pet-friendly?
No, 9142 RIDGE PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9142 RIDGE PATH offer parking?
Yes, 9142 RIDGE PATH does offer parking.
Does 9142 RIDGE PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9142 RIDGE PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9142 RIDGE PATH have a pool?
No, 9142 RIDGE PATH does not have a pool.
Does 9142 RIDGE PATH have accessible units?
No, 9142 RIDGE PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 9142 RIDGE PATH have units with dishwashers?
No, 9142 RIDGE PATH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9142 RIDGE PATH have units with air conditioning?
No, 9142 RIDGE PATH does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio