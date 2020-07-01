Rent Calculator
914 Amber Knoll
914 Amber Knoll
·
No Longer Available
Location
914 Amber Knoll, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 Amber Knoll have any available units?
914 Amber Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 914 Amber Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
914 Amber Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Amber Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 914 Amber Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 914 Amber Knoll offer parking?
No, 914 Amber Knoll does not offer parking.
Does 914 Amber Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Amber Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Amber Knoll have a pool?
No, 914 Amber Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 914 Amber Knoll have accessible units?
No, 914 Amber Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Amber Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Amber Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Amber Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Amber Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.
