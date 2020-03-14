All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST

9139 Alpine Trail Street · No Longer Available
Location

9139 Alpine Trail Street, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3/2 on cul-de-sac in New Territories. Recently painted, wood vinyl flooring, and neutral carpet. Large covered patio and back yard. Pets Negotiable. Smoking outside only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST have any available units?
9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST have?
Some of 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST currently offering any rent specials?
9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST is pet friendly.
Does 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST offer parking?
Yes, 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST offers parking.
Does 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST have a pool?
No, 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST does not have a pool.
Does 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST have accessible units?
No, 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9139 ALPINE TRAIL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
