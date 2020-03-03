All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 913 Ember Wood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
913 Ember Wood Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

913 Ember Wood Court

913 East Amber Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

913 East Amber Street, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Ember Wood Court have any available units?
913 Ember Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 913 Ember Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
913 Ember Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Ember Wood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Ember Wood Court is pet friendly.
Does 913 Ember Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 913 Ember Wood Court offers parking.
Does 913 Ember Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Ember Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Ember Wood Court have a pool?
No, 913 Ember Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 913 Ember Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 913 Ember Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Ember Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Ember Wood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Ember Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Ember Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio