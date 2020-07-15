Rent Calculator
9126 Everton
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM
9126 Everton
9126 Everton
·
No Longer Available
Location
9126 Everton, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ADDRESS:
9126 Everton San Antonio TX 78245
MOVE-IN READY by July 15th 2019.
3 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
With garage - 2 story
$1450 Monthly Rent
$1450 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $4500 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions or broken leases
Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
Pets are allowed with pet fee.
No dangerous breeds.
Resident to provide their own Fridge and Washer/Dryer.
Call or Text to view: 210.239.7903
(RLNE4139537)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9126 Everton have any available units?
9126 Everton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9126 Everton have?
Some of 9126 Everton's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9126 Everton currently offering any rent specials?
9126 Everton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9126 Everton pet-friendly?
Yes, 9126 Everton is pet friendly.
Does 9126 Everton offer parking?
Yes, 9126 Everton offers parking.
Does 9126 Everton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9126 Everton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9126 Everton have a pool?
No, 9126 Everton does not have a pool.
Does 9126 Everton have accessible units?
No, 9126 Everton does not have accessible units.
Does 9126 Everton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9126 Everton has units with dishwashers.
