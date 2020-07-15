Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

ADDRESS:

9126 Everton San Antonio TX 78245



MOVE-IN READY by July 15th 2019.



3 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

With garage - 2 story



$1450 Monthly Rent

$1450 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $4500 or more

Must verify good rental history



No Felons or sex offenders

No evictions or broken leases



Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Pets are allowed with pet fee.

No dangerous breeds.

Resident to provide their own Fridge and Washer/Dryer.



Call or Text to view: 210.239.7903



(RLNE4139537)