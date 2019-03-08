All apartments in San Antonio
Location

9114 Yearling St, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun Station

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
4 Bed 3 Bath 2714 sq ft Single Story. 12 ft Ceilings, Beautiful Wood-like Tile floors in main areas. Office/Study, Formal Dining. Open Kitchen w/Beautiful Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Buffet Table (extended Granite Counters/Cabinets). Stainless Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Large Living Room. Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Extended Covered Patio. Two Car Garage w/Opener, Water Softener. Comm Pool, Playground. Near Harlan HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9114 Yearling St have any available units?
9114 Yearling St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9114 Yearling St have?
Some of 9114 Yearling St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9114 Yearling St currently offering any rent specials?
9114 Yearling St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9114 Yearling St pet-friendly?
No, 9114 Yearling St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9114 Yearling St offer parking?
Yes, 9114 Yearling St offers parking.
Does 9114 Yearling St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9114 Yearling St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9114 Yearling St have a pool?
Yes, 9114 Yearling St has a pool.
Does 9114 Yearling St have accessible units?
No, 9114 Yearling St does not have accessible units.
Does 9114 Yearling St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9114 Yearling St has units with dishwashers.
