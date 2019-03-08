9114 Yearling St

Amenities
4 Bed 3 Bath 2714 sq ft Single Story. 12 ft Ceilings, Beautiful Wood-like Tile floors in main areas. Office/Study, Formal Dining. Open Kitchen w/Beautiful Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Buffet Table (extended Granite Counters/Cabinets). Stainless Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Large Living Room. Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Extended Covered Patio. Two Car Garage w/Opener, Water Softener. Comm Pool, Playground. Near Harlan HS.