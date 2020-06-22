All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

9110 Mobile Bay Street

9110 Mobile Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

9110 Mobile Bay Street, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming San Antonio Home Loaded with Upgrades
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,260 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This

(RLNE5570684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 Mobile Bay Street have any available units?
9110 Mobile Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9110 Mobile Bay Street have?
Some of 9110 Mobile Bay Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9110 Mobile Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Mobile Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 Mobile Bay Street pet-friendly?
No, 9110 Mobile Bay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9110 Mobile Bay Street offer parking?
Yes, 9110 Mobile Bay Street offers parking.
Does 9110 Mobile Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9110 Mobile Bay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 Mobile Bay Street have a pool?
Yes, 9110 Mobile Bay Street has a pool.
Does 9110 Mobile Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 9110 Mobile Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 Mobile Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9110 Mobile Bay Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

