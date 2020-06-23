9110 Brigadoon Street, San Antonio, TX 78254 Braun Station
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Newly renovated home. New blinds, floor and paint. Available for quick move in. Elementary school in neighborhood. Two pools for the HOA and tennis courts too. Convenient to shopping and USAA, Lackland AFB.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9110 BRIGADOON ST have any available units?
9110 BRIGADOON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.