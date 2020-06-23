All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

9110 BRIGADOON ST

9110 Brigadoon Street · No Longer Available
Location

9110 Brigadoon Street, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Newly renovated home. New blinds, floor and paint. Available for quick move in. Elementary school in neighborhood. Two pools for the HOA and tennis courts too. Convenient to shopping and USAA, Lackland AFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 BRIGADOON ST have any available units?
9110 BRIGADOON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9110 BRIGADOON ST have?
Some of 9110 BRIGADOON ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9110 BRIGADOON ST currently offering any rent specials?
9110 BRIGADOON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 BRIGADOON ST pet-friendly?
No, 9110 BRIGADOON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9110 BRIGADOON ST offer parking?
Yes, 9110 BRIGADOON ST offers parking.
Does 9110 BRIGADOON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9110 BRIGADOON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 BRIGADOON ST have a pool?
Yes, 9110 BRIGADOON ST has a pool.
Does 9110 BRIGADOON ST have accessible units?
No, 9110 BRIGADOON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 BRIGADOON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9110 BRIGADOON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
