Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9110 Boston Harbor
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9110 Boston Harbor
9110 Boston Harbor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9110 Boston Harbor Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- All Brick House on cul-de-sac, Easy commute to Lackland, Toyota. Single Family Residence in a Quiet Neighborhood.
$300.00 non-refundable cleaning fee. Pets negotiable.
(RLNE4903839)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9110 Boston Harbor have any available units?
9110 Boston Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9110 Boston Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Boston Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 Boston Harbor pet-friendly?
Yes, 9110 Boston Harbor is pet friendly.
Does 9110 Boston Harbor offer parking?
No, 9110 Boston Harbor does not offer parking.
Does 9110 Boston Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9110 Boston Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 Boston Harbor have a pool?
No, 9110 Boston Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 9110 Boston Harbor have accessible units?
No, 9110 Boston Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 Boston Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 9110 Boston Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9110 Boston Harbor have units with air conditioning?
No, 9110 Boston Harbor does not have units with air conditioning.
