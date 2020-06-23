Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
911 VIRGINIA BLVD
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM
911 VIRGINIA BLVD
911 Virginia Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
911 Virginia Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78203
Denver Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming One Story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Recently Renovated Home in Denver Heights. All occupants over 18 must apply, Application fee $50
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 911 VIRGINIA BLVD have any available units?
911 VIRGINIA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 911 VIRGINIA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
911 VIRGINIA BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 VIRGINIA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 911 VIRGINIA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 911 VIRGINIA BLVD offer parking?
No, 911 VIRGINIA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 911 VIRGINIA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 VIRGINIA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 VIRGINIA BLVD have a pool?
No, 911 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 911 VIRGINIA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 911 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 911 VIRGINIA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 VIRGINIA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
