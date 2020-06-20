All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

909 Ember Wood Court

909 East Amber Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 East Amber Street, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Ember Wood Court have any available units?
909 Ember Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 909 Ember Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
909 Ember Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Ember Wood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Ember Wood Court is pet friendly.
Does 909 Ember Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 909 Ember Wood Court offers parking.
Does 909 Ember Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Ember Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Ember Wood Court have a pool?
No, 909 Ember Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 909 Ember Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 909 Ember Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Ember Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Ember Wood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Ember Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Ember Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
