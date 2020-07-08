Sign Up
Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:21 AM
905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3
905 West Lynwood Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
905 West Lynwood Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Beacon Hill
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy upstairs garage apartment in Beacon Hill area, just off Blanco Road near Chris Madrid's. No pets, no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 have any available units?
905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 have?
Some of 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 offers parking.
Does 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 West Lynwood Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
