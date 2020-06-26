All apartments in San Antonio
9029 MAVERICK DRAW
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

9029 MAVERICK DRAW

9029 Maverick Draw · No Longer Available
Location

9029 Maverick Draw, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
two story with washer dryer connections, fridge, stove and dishwasher included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9029 MAVERICK DRAW have any available units?
9029 MAVERICK DRAW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9029 MAVERICK DRAW have?
Some of 9029 MAVERICK DRAW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9029 MAVERICK DRAW currently offering any rent specials?
9029 MAVERICK DRAW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9029 MAVERICK DRAW pet-friendly?
No, 9029 MAVERICK DRAW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9029 MAVERICK DRAW offer parking?
Yes, 9029 MAVERICK DRAW offers parking.
Does 9029 MAVERICK DRAW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9029 MAVERICK DRAW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9029 MAVERICK DRAW have a pool?
No, 9029 MAVERICK DRAW does not have a pool.
Does 9029 MAVERICK DRAW have accessible units?
No, 9029 MAVERICK DRAW does not have accessible units.
Does 9029 MAVERICK DRAW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9029 MAVERICK DRAW has units with dishwashers.
