9023 SOFTWOOD ST

Well Maintained Home - Pride of ownership shows - Open floor plan with huge back yard is perfect for great renters. Granite Counters and new Carpet installed August 2013. Great schools, close to elementary, middle, Golds Gym, and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
