9023 SOFTWOOD ST
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

9023 SOFTWOOD ST

9023 Softwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9023 Softwood Street, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Well Maintained Home - Pride of ownership shows - Open floor plan with huge back yard is perfect for great renters. Granite Counters and new Carpet installed August 2013. Great schools, close to elementary, middle, Golds Gym, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9023 SOFTWOOD ST have any available units?
9023 SOFTWOOD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9023 SOFTWOOD ST have?
Some of 9023 SOFTWOOD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9023 SOFTWOOD ST currently offering any rent specials?
9023 SOFTWOOD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9023 SOFTWOOD ST pet-friendly?
No, 9023 SOFTWOOD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9023 SOFTWOOD ST offer parking?
Yes, 9023 SOFTWOOD ST offers parking.
Does 9023 SOFTWOOD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9023 SOFTWOOD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9023 SOFTWOOD ST have a pool?
No, 9023 SOFTWOOD ST does not have a pool.
Does 9023 SOFTWOOD ST have accessible units?
No, 9023 SOFTWOOD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9023 SOFTWOOD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9023 SOFTWOOD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
