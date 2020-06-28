Beautiful 1.5 story, 3 bed, 2 bath home. This home is a must see , open floor plan, huge master bedroom & beautiful fireplace, wood vinyl, wood blinds throughout, granite in kitchen with updated fixtures! Lawn care included!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9022 RICH QUAIL have any available units?
9022 RICH QUAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.