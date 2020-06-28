All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9022 RICH QUAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9022 RICH QUAIL
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

9022 RICH QUAIL

9022 Rich Quail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9022 Rich Quail, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1.5 story, 3 bed, 2 bath home. This home is a must see , open floor plan, huge master bedroom & beautiful fireplace, wood vinyl, wood blinds throughout, granite in kitchen with updated fixtures! Lawn care included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 RICH QUAIL have any available units?
9022 RICH QUAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9022 RICH QUAIL have?
Some of 9022 RICH QUAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9022 RICH QUAIL currently offering any rent specials?
9022 RICH QUAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 RICH QUAIL pet-friendly?
No, 9022 RICH QUAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9022 RICH QUAIL offer parking?
Yes, 9022 RICH QUAIL offers parking.
Does 9022 RICH QUAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9022 RICH QUAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 RICH QUAIL have a pool?
No, 9022 RICH QUAIL does not have a pool.
Does 9022 RICH QUAIL have accessible units?
No, 9022 RICH QUAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 RICH QUAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 9022 RICH QUAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio