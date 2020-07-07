All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

9022 KENTON CT

9022 Kenton Court · No Longer Available
Location

9022 Kenton Court, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
ADORABLE GARDEN HOME! BEAUTIFUL WOOD LAMINATE STAIRS *GREAT MEDICAL CENTER AREA * 2 STORY WITH CUTE COURTYARD-TYPE PATIO YARD * OCTAGONAL WINDOW * GARDEN TUB * LARGE STORAGE UNDER STAIRS * 1 CAR GARAGE *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 KENTON CT have any available units?
9022 KENTON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9022 KENTON CT have?
Some of 9022 KENTON CT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9022 KENTON CT currently offering any rent specials?
9022 KENTON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 KENTON CT pet-friendly?
No, 9022 KENTON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9022 KENTON CT offer parking?
Yes, 9022 KENTON CT offers parking.
Does 9022 KENTON CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9022 KENTON CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 KENTON CT have a pool?
No, 9022 KENTON CT does not have a pool.
Does 9022 KENTON CT have accessible units?
No, 9022 KENTON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 KENTON CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9022 KENTON CT does not have units with dishwashers.

