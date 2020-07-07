ADORABLE GARDEN HOME! BEAUTIFUL WOOD LAMINATE STAIRS *GREAT MEDICAL CENTER AREA * 2 STORY WITH CUTE COURTYARD-TYPE PATIO YARD * OCTAGONAL WINDOW * GARDEN TUB * LARGE STORAGE UNDER STAIRS * 1 CAR GARAGE *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9022 KENTON CT have any available units?
9022 KENTON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.