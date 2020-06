Amenities

patio / balcony new construction walk in closets

Awesome home in a great location close to Lackland and Kelly! This home boasts an open floor plan, celing fans in all bedrooms, security system, programmable thermostat. Super-comfotable master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. The back yard is a dream for people who like gardening or entertaining outdoors; featuring a covered patio and plenty of open, flat space!