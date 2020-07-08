All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:08 AM

9015 GARNETT AVE

9015 Garnett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9015 Garnett Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LOCATED MINUTES FROM 410 & 35, TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, SEPARATE BACK YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 GARNETT AVE have any available units?
9015 GARNETT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9015 GARNETT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9015 GARNETT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 GARNETT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9015 GARNETT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9015 GARNETT AVE offer parking?
No, 9015 GARNETT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 9015 GARNETT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9015 GARNETT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 GARNETT AVE have a pool?
No, 9015 GARNETT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9015 GARNETT AVE have accessible units?
No, 9015 GARNETT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 GARNETT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9015 GARNETT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9015 GARNETT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9015 GARNETT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

