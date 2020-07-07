All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr

9011 Hilltop Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9011 Hilltop Crossing Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ec3f2b05a ---- Move in 7/9/19! Security Deposit $1500, Cleaning Deposit $300! Charming single story Medallion home in the Westover Elm Subdivision. Great floor plan features ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen & both bathrooms. Beautifully landscaped front yard has 1 mesquite and 2 oak trees. Relax during the cool nights on the covered backyard porch. Double-paned windows. Lighting fixtures, stove, dishwasher, & window treatments in bedrooms convey.

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceramic Tile Disposal Island Stove Utility Room

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr have any available units?
9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr have?
Some of 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr offer parking?
No, 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr have a pool?
No, 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
