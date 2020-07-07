9011 Hilltop Crossing Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ec3f2b05a ---- Move in 7/9/19! Security Deposit $1500, Cleaning Deposit $300! Charming single story Medallion home in the Westover Elm Subdivision. Great floor plan features ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen & both bathrooms. Beautifully landscaped front yard has 1 mesquite and 2 oak trees. Relax during the cool nights on the covered backyard porch. Double-paned windows. Lighting fixtures, stove, dishwasher, & window treatments in bedrooms convey.



Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceramic Tile Disposal Island Stove Utility Room