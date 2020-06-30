All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 12 2019 at 9:44 AM

9006 Sarasota Woods

9006 Sarasota Woods · No Longer Available
Location

9006 Sarasota Woods, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently upgraded 2 story home with open floor plan and fresh paint throughout. Ceramic tile downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Huge master suite and great back yard!

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Non aggressive breeds max 2 pets.

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING - show contact info (Anette)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 Sarasota Woods have any available units?
9006 Sarasota Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9006 Sarasota Woods have?
Some of 9006 Sarasota Woods's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 Sarasota Woods currently offering any rent specials?
9006 Sarasota Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 Sarasota Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, 9006 Sarasota Woods is pet friendly.
Does 9006 Sarasota Woods offer parking?
No, 9006 Sarasota Woods does not offer parking.
Does 9006 Sarasota Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9006 Sarasota Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 Sarasota Woods have a pool?
No, 9006 Sarasota Woods does not have a pool.
Does 9006 Sarasota Woods have accessible units?
No, 9006 Sarasota Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 Sarasota Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 9006 Sarasota Woods does not have units with dishwashers.

