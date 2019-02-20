All apartments in San Antonio
9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR

9 Willow Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9 Willow Heights Drive, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath 1953 sq ft Single Story Home on Cul-de-sac, Gated Community. Tile and Wood-like Vinyl Floors, No Carpets! 10 ft Ceilings, Neutral Colors throughout. Formal Dining Room, Large Living Room w/Gas Fireplace. Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Master Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Tiled Shower w/Seat, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio. 2 Car Garage w/Opener. Comm Pool, Playground. Near 1604, 151, UTSA, Six Flags.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR have any available units?
9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR have?
Some of 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR currently offering any rent specials?
9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR pet-friendly?
No, 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR offer parking?
Yes, 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR offers parking.
Does 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR have a pool?
Yes, 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR has a pool.
Does 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR have accessible units?
No, 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR has units with dishwashers.
