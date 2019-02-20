9 WILLOW HEIGHTS DR

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath 1953 sq ft Single Story Home on Cul-de-sac, Gated Community. Tile and Wood-like Vinyl Floors, No Carpets! 10 ft Ceilings, Neutral Colors throughout. Formal Dining Room, Large Living Room w/Gas Fireplace. Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Master Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Tiled Shower w/Seat, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio. 2 Car Garage w/Opener. Comm Pool, Playground. Near 1604, 151, UTSA, Six Flags.