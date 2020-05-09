All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

8942 Ashley Wilkes

8942 Ashley Wilkes · No Longer Available
Location

8942 Ashley Wilkes, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Bellwood floorplan is a spacious two story home with 4 bed and 2.5 baths. This open floorplan offers a view of family room from the large country kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all the spacious bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8942 Ashley Wilkes have any available units?
8942 Ashley Wilkes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8942 Ashley Wilkes have?
Some of 8942 Ashley Wilkes's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8942 Ashley Wilkes currently offering any rent specials?
8942 Ashley Wilkes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8942 Ashley Wilkes pet-friendly?
No, 8942 Ashley Wilkes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8942 Ashley Wilkes offer parking?
Yes, 8942 Ashley Wilkes offers parking.
Does 8942 Ashley Wilkes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8942 Ashley Wilkes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8942 Ashley Wilkes have a pool?
No, 8942 Ashley Wilkes does not have a pool.
Does 8942 Ashley Wilkes have accessible units?
No, 8942 Ashley Wilkes does not have accessible units.
Does 8942 Ashley Wilkes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8942 Ashley Wilkes has units with dishwashers.
