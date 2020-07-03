Cute One Story Home* 3 Bed Room 2 Bath With 2 Eating Area** Breakfast Area Opens Up to Covered Patio In Back. Vinyl Through Out Home Expect In Bed Rooms. Living Room Has Stone Fire Place**Home Comes with Refrigerator and Microwave. Ceiling Fans In Home. Utility Room Inside 2 Car Garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8939 RICH TRACE ST have any available units?
8939 RICH TRACE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.