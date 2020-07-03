8939 RICH TRACE ST

Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute One Story Home* 3 Bed Room 2 Bath With 2 Eating Area** Breakfast Area Opens Up to Covered Patio In Back. Vinyl Through Out Home Expect In Bed Rooms. Living Room Has Stone Fire Place**Home Comes with Refrigerator and Microwave. Ceiling Fans In Home. Utility Room Inside 2 Car Garage.