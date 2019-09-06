8933 Emerald Spring

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly painted w/new stove & dishwasher. Great Duplex w/many upgrade. Title & laminate flooring, No carpet. 2 Bedrms & 2 Bath, very large back yard w/mature trees. Raised ceiling in living room. Covered out door patio. Close to shopping & restaurants. Washer/dryer connections in garage. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income