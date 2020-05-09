Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8929 Hambledon Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8929 Hambledon Dr
8929 Hambledon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8929 Hambledon Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex with a bonus room in a quiet subdivision. Close to shopping and major highways. Centrally located and in the Northside school district. A must see!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8929 Hambledon Dr have any available units?
8929 Hambledon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8929 Hambledon Dr have?
Some of 8929 Hambledon Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8929 Hambledon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8929 Hambledon Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8929 Hambledon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8929 Hambledon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8929 Hambledon Dr offer parking?
No, 8929 Hambledon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8929 Hambledon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8929 Hambledon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8929 Hambledon Dr have a pool?
No, 8929 Hambledon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8929 Hambledon Dr have accessible units?
No, 8929 Hambledon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8929 Hambledon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8929 Hambledon Dr has units with dishwashers.
