Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

8918 Gerald Ohara

8918 Gerald Chara · No Longer Available
Location

8918 Gerald Chara, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Bellwood floorplan is a spacious two story home with 4 bed and 2.5 baths. This open floorplan offers a view of family room from the large country kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all the spacious bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 Gerald Ohara have any available units?
8918 Gerald Ohara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8918 Gerald Ohara have?
Some of 8918 Gerald Ohara's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8918 Gerald Ohara currently offering any rent specials?
8918 Gerald Ohara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 Gerald Ohara pet-friendly?
No, 8918 Gerald Ohara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8918 Gerald Ohara offer parking?
Yes, 8918 Gerald Ohara offers parking.
Does 8918 Gerald Ohara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8918 Gerald Ohara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 Gerald Ohara have a pool?
No, 8918 Gerald Ohara does not have a pool.
Does 8918 Gerald Ohara have accessible units?
No, 8918 Gerald Ohara does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 Gerald Ohara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8918 Gerald Ohara has units with dishwashers.

