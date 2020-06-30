All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8918 Ashley Wilkes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8918 Ashley Wilkes
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

8918 Ashley Wilkes

8918 Ashley Wilkes · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8918 Ashley Wilkes, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 Ashley Wilkes have any available units?
8918 Ashley Wilkes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8918 Ashley Wilkes have?
Some of 8918 Ashley Wilkes's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8918 Ashley Wilkes currently offering any rent specials?
8918 Ashley Wilkes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 Ashley Wilkes pet-friendly?
No, 8918 Ashley Wilkes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8918 Ashley Wilkes offer parking?
Yes, 8918 Ashley Wilkes offers parking.
Does 8918 Ashley Wilkes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8918 Ashley Wilkes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 Ashley Wilkes have a pool?
No, 8918 Ashley Wilkes does not have a pool.
Does 8918 Ashley Wilkes have accessible units?
No, 8918 Ashley Wilkes does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 Ashley Wilkes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8918 Ashley Wilkes has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Turtle Creek Vista Apartments
3629 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio