All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8912 FALL RIVER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8912 FALL RIVER DR
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

8912 FALL RIVER DR

8912 Fall River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8912 Fall River Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bdrm 2 bath duplex in Meadow Valley subdivision. Duplex includes refrigerator. Backyard features patio slab and privacy fence. Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8912 FALL RIVER DR have any available units?
8912 FALL RIVER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8912 FALL RIVER DR currently offering any rent specials?
8912 FALL RIVER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8912 FALL RIVER DR pet-friendly?
No, 8912 FALL RIVER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8912 FALL RIVER DR offer parking?
Yes, 8912 FALL RIVER DR offers parking.
Does 8912 FALL RIVER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8912 FALL RIVER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8912 FALL RIVER DR have a pool?
No, 8912 FALL RIVER DR does not have a pool.
Does 8912 FALL RIVER DR have accessible units?
No, 8912 FALL RIVER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8912 FALL RIVER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8912 FALL RIVER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8912 FALL RIVER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8912 FALL RIVER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio