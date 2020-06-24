All apartments in San Antonio
8910 Scarlett Pl

8910 Scarlett Place · No Longer Available
Location

8910 Scarlett Place, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8910 Scarlett Pl have any available units?
8910 Scarlett Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8910 Scarlett Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8910 Scarlett Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8910 Scarlett Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8910 Scarlett Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8910 Scarlett Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8910 Scarlett Pl offers parking.
Does 8910 Scarlett Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8910 Scarlett Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8910 Scarlett Pl have a pool?
No, 8910 Scarlett Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8910 Scarlett Pl have accessible units?
No, 8910 Scarlett Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8910 Scarlett Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8910 Scarlett Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8910 Scarlett Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8910 Scarlett Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
