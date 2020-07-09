All apartments in San Antonio
Location

8910 Gerald Chara, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8910 Gerald Ohara have any available units?
8910 Gerald Ohara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8910 Gerald Ohara have?
Some of 8910 Gerald Ohara's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8910 Gerald Ohara currently offering any rent specials?
8910 Gerald Ohara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8910 Gerald Ohara pet-friendly?
No, 8910 Gerald Ohara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8910 Gerald Ohara offer parking?
Yes, 8910 Gerald Ohara offers parking.
Does 8910 Gerald Ohara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8910 Gerald Ohara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8910 Gerald Ohara have a pool?
No, 8910 Gerald Ohara does not have a pool.
Does 8910 Gerald Ohara have accessible units?
No, 8910 Gerald Ohara does not have accessible units.
Does 8910 Gerald Ohara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8910 Gerald Ohara has units with dishwashers.

