All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8908 WEXFORD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8908 WEXFORD ST
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:00 AM

8908 WEXFORD ST

8908 Wexford · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Marymont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8908 Wexford, San Antonio, TX 78217
Greater Marymont

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Short term rental with fully furnished home. This 3BR 2.5BTH town home is fully furnished with all appliances, bedding, towels, TVs, couches etc.. This well decorated town home has a spacious & bright living & dining room with high ceilings, gas fireplace & big windows. A walk-in bar with ice maker off of the living room is perfect spot for entertaining. Downstairs master BR suite has a double vanity sinks, a walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen. tile countertops & island kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8908 WEXFORD ST have any available units?
8908 WEXFORD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8908 WEXFORD ST have?
Some of 8908 WEXFORD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8908 WEXFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
8908 WEXFORD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8908 WEXFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 8908 WEXFORD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8908 WEXFORD ST offer parking?
Yes, 8908 WEXFORD ST offers parking.
Does 8908 WEXFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8908 WEXFORD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8908 WEXFORD ST have a pool?
Yes, 8908 WEXFORD ST has a pool.
Does 8908 WEXFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 8908 WEXFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8908 WEXFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8908 WEXFORD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio