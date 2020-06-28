8908 WEXFORD ST

Amenities
Short term rental with fully furnished home. This 3BR 2.5BTH town home is fully furnished with all appliances, bedding, towels, TVs, couches etc.. This well decorated town home has a spacious & bright living & dining room with high ceilings, gas fireplace & big windows. A walk-in bar with ice maker off of the living room is perfect spot for entertaining. Downstairs master BR suite has a double vanity sinks, a walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen. tile countertops & island kitchen