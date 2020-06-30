All apartments in San Antonio
8907 Koenig

8907 Koenig · No Longer Available
Location

8907 Koenig, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8907 Koenig have any available units?
8907 Koenig doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8907 Koenig currently offering any rent specials?
8907 Koenig is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8907 Koenig pet-friendly?
Yes, 8907 Koenig is pet friendly.
Does 8907 Koenig offer parking?
No, 8907 Koenig does not offer parking.
Does 8907 Koenig have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8907 Koenig does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8907 Koenig have a pool?
No, 8907 Koenig does not have a pool.
Does 8907 Koenig have accessible units?
No, 8907 Koenig does not have accessible units.
Does 8907 Koenig have units with dishwashers?
No, 8907 Koenig does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8907 Koenig have units with air conditioning?
No, 8907 Koenig does not have units with air conditioning.

