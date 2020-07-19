All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8907 Bonnie Butler.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8907 Bonnie Butler
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

8907 Bonnie Butler

8907 Bonnie Butler · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8907 Bonnie Butler, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8907 Bonnie Butler have any available units?
8907 Bonnie Butler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8907 Bonnie Butler have?
Some of 8907 Bonnie Butler's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8907 Bonnie Butler currently offering any rent specials?
8907 Bonnie Butler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8907 Bonnie Butler pet-friendly?
No, 8907 Bonnie Butler is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8907 Bonnie Butler offer parking?
Yes, 8907 Bonnie Butler offers parking.
Does 8907 Bonnie Butler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8907 Bonnie Butler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8907 Bonnie Butler have a pool?
No, 8907 Bonnie Butler does not have a pool.
Does 8907 Bonnie Butler have accessible units?
No, 8907 Bonnie Butler does not have accessible units.
Does 8907 Bonnie Butler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8907 Bonnie Butler has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Anew
8631 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio