All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8903 Pertshire St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8903 Pertshire St
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM
1 of 19
8903 Pertshire St
8903 Pertshire Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8903 Pertshire Street, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun Station
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, RECENTLY REMODELED HOME IN BRAUN STATION WEST! MATURE TREES,LARGE YARD,KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND NEW CABINETS,DOUBLE FIREPLACE FROM LIVING AREA TO FAMILY ROOM,GREAT NISD SCHOOLS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8903 Pertshire St have any available units?
8903 Pertshire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8903 Pertshire St have?
Some of 8903 Pertshire St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8903 Pertshire St currently offering any rent specials?
8903 Pertshire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 Pertshire St pet-friendly?
No, 8903 Pertshire St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8903 Pertshire St offer parking?
Yes, 8903 Pertshire St offers parking.
Does 8903 Pertshire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8903 Pertshire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 Pertshire St have a pool?
No, 8903 Pertshire St does not have a pool.
Does 8903 Pertshire St have accessible units?
No, 8903 Pertshire St does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 Pertshire St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8903 Pertshire St does not have units with dishwashers.
